Citigroup Inc. Purchases 926 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 865,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 149,886 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,074,000 after acquiring an additional 88,772 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,186,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 53,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,151,000.

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.43 and a 200-day moving average of $63.04.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

