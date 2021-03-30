Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 281.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 212,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 81,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Shares of NYSE MCR opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%.

MFS Charter Income Trust Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

