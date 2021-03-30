Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 5,152.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $421,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $91.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.44. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $91.73.

