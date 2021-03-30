Citigroup Lowers Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $105.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAIC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.13.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average is $89.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 64.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.