Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

CLNE opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $19.79.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,753 shares in the company, valued at $14,597,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,205 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,495,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after buying an additional 531,232 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after buying an additional 740,066 shares during the period. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,439,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 115,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

