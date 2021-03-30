Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Short Interest Down 65.9% in March

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the February 28th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,993,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CETY stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Clean Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.21.

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions focused on energy efficiency and renewable. It operates through three segments: Clean Energy HRS, Cety Europe, and Electronic Assembly. The company's principal product is the Clean Cycle, a generator that captures waste heat from various sources and turns it into electricity.

