ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Price Target Raised to $10.00

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 85.53% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CLIR opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $161.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 871.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 22.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 37,289 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters.

