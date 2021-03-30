CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Shares Down 5.1%

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.57. Approximately 12,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,014,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

