Colliers Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

APYX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $331.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $12.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Apyx Medical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Apyx Medical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 641,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apyx Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Apyx Medical by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 166,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 112,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Apyx Medical by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

