Colony Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,302,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,124,000 after buying an additional 208,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,691,000 after buying an additional 1,355,280 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after buying an additional 5,345,602 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,308,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,421,000 after buying an additional 400,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,025,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,140,000 after buying an additional 157,089 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.60. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

