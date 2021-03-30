Colony Group LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,254 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,608,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,375,000 after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,586,000 after acquiring an additional 699,084 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,285,000 after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,145,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after buying an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $73.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.29. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $76.91.

