Colony Group LLC Has $304,000 Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 27,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

EMB opened at $108.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.50. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.79 and a 12 month high of $116.09.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.