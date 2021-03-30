Colony Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,669 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,255,000 after acquiring an additional 45,262 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 497,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 316,482 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,270,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

CMS Energy stock opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

