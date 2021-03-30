Colony Group LLC Sells 208 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,974,000 after purchasing an additional 46,629 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,928,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 615,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,764,000 after purchasing an additional 126,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $290.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.16 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The company has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 177.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

