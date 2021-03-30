Colony Group LLC Sells 3,514 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cowen cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

