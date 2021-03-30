Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,517 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.78.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $154.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

COLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

