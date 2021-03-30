Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CVLT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

CVLT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.18. The company had a trading volume of 218,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,940. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -95.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $72.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $437,569.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,419,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,745 shares of company stock worth $1,931,963. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,258,000 after purchasing an additional 245,009 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $13,031,000. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,463,000 after purchasing an additional 156,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,945,000 after purchasing an additional 146,203 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

