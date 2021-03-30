Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.09

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE ELP opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.73. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELP. UBS Group raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

