Conceal (CCX) Trading Down 14.6% Over Last Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $14,765.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,984.04 or 0.99906777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00033369 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.54 or 0.00307483 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.73 or 0.00368798 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.51 or 0.00678381 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00104327 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002122 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,708,528 coins and its circulating supply is 10,369,123 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.