Concord Wealth Partners Purchases New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,117,709,000 after buying an additional 3,721,435 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after buying an additional 5,918,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,404,000 after buying an additional 2,948,292 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,132,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,509,000 after buying an additional 814,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,122,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,313,000 after purchasing an additional 75,978 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Argus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

