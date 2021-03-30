Concord Wealth Partners Purchases Shares of 1,500 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,774,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,580,000 after purchasing an additional 820,519 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,051,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,005,000 after purchasing an additional 136,891 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,193,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,864,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 374,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRE shares. TheStreet downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

