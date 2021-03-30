Concord Wealth Partners Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY opened at $114.32 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $68.73 and a 1-year high of $116.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.09 and a 200-day moving average of $99.19.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.