ContourGlobal plc (GLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) declared a dividend on Friday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.91 ($0.04) per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GLO opened at GBX 200.50 ($2.62) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,475.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 202.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 202.17. ContourGlobal has a 12 month low of GBX 134.60 ($1.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 223 ($2.91).

ContourGlobal Company Profile

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

