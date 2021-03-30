Contrasting Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) & Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG)

Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) and Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Brooge Energy has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triterras has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brooge Energy and Triterras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooge Energy N/A N/A N/A Triterras N/A 45.74% 0.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Brooge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Triterras shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brooge Energy and Triterras, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooge Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Triterras 0 2 1 0 2.33

Triterras has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 154.36%. Given Triterras’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Triterras is more favorable than Brooge Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brooge Energy and Triterras’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooge Energy $44.08 million 25.18 -$76.56 million $0.32 31.66 Triterras N/A N/A $1.27 million N/A N/A

Triterras has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brooge Energy.

Summary

Triterras beats Brooge Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited provides oil storage and services in the Port of Fujairah. The company owns, operates, and leases terminal and storage facilities comprising 14 oil storage tanks with an aggregate geometric oil storage capacity of approximately 399,324 cubic meters and related infrastructure for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha. It also provides ancillary services, which include blending and circulation, heating, throughput, and intertank transfer. The company was formerly known as Brooge Holdings Limited and changed its name to Brooge Energy Limited in April 2020. Brooge Energy Limited is headquartered in Fujairah, the United Arab Emirates.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc. operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

