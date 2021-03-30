Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,198.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.83. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. Analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,342.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chirag Shah sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $305,413.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,015,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,588 shares of company stock worth $3,271,211. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

