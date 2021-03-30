Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Increased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,921 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Corning by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLW opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 217.00, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

