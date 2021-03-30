Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRCH. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Porch Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $24.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,209,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,140,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $20,176,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $20,147,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $14,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

