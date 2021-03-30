Credit Suisse AG Buys 26,332 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,123 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Old National Bancorp worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $223.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.62%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

