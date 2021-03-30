Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,115,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,062,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,381,000 after buying an additional 94,388 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 184,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,951,000 after buying an additional 77,512 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after buying an additional 56,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ABG opened at $194.09 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $269.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

In related news, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

