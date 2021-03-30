Credit Suisse AG Has $3.84 Million Stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,805 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. Scientific Games Co. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.80.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SGMS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

