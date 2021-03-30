Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,431 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $55.63.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,955. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $66,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,236,250.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,555 shares of company stock worth $755,689. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.