Credit Suisse Group Boosts ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target to $46.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VIAC. Citigroup lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Macquarie downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.48.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $45.01 on Monday. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

