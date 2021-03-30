Critical Review: CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) vs. LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CURO Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CURO Group and LexinFintech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURO Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 LexinFintech 0 0 5 0 3.00

CURO Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.46%. LexinFintech has a consensus target price of $12.52, indicating a potential upside of 31.08%. Given LexinFintech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than CURO Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.0% of CURO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 51.5% of CURO Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CURO Group has a beta of 3.13, suggesting that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LexinFintech has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CURO Group and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group 10.64% 115.45% 8.28% LexinFintech 5.25% 12.28% 2.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CURO Group and LexinFintech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group $1.14 billion 0.54 $111.49 million $2.65 5.59 LexinFintech $1.52 billion 1.13 $329.59 million $1.76 5.43

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than CURO Group. LexinFintech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CURO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CURO Group beats LexinFintech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. It also provides loans through online. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, third-party commercial banks, consumer finance companies, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, investors of its asset-backed securities, and other licensed financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.