Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stake Lessened by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 125,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,986,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,571,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,190,000 after buying an additional 291,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $3.50 on Tuesday, hitting $171.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.08 and its 200-day moving average is $161.00. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $133.80 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 109.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.