Crypto Sports Trading Up 69.6% Over Last 7 Days (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 69.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000904 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $12,680.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

