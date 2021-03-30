Crypton Tops One Day Volume of $353.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, Crypton has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One Crypton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges. Crypton has a market capitalization of $689,856.53 and $353.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00057906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00021750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00048058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 7,195.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005683 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00227773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,541,052 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypton is u.is.

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

