CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Update

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the February 28th total of 372,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,224.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CT Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Shares of CTRRF stock remained flat at $$12.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

