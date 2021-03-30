Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Cummins by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,020,000 after acquiring an additional 381,280 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after acquiring an additional 260,681 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,361,000 after acquiring an additional 237,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI stock opened at $260.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $127.30 and a one year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.81.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.