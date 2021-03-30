CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CuriosityStream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CURI. B. Riley downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CuriosityStream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $12.72 on Monday. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

