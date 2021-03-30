cVault.finance (CORE) Market Cap Achieves $53.70 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $53.70 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for about $5,369.72 or 0.09098032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 16% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info.

cVault.finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

