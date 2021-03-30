CVD Equipment (CVV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CVV stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.83.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

