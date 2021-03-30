CVF Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:CNVT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CVF Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:CNVT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CNVT remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05. CVF Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

About CVF Technologies

CVF Technologies Corporation engages in the investment, development, and management of early stage private companies that operate in the environmental technology sector in the United States and Canada. The company, through its interests in Xylodyne Corporation, develops proprietary technology relating to electric vehicles.

