D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $248,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,003,000 after purchasing an additional 192,079 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,961,000 after purchasing an additional 121,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,648,000 after purchasing an additional 142,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,480,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $87.87 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $91.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average is $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

