DA Davidson Raises Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target to $40.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.63.

Get Telos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $36.14 on Friday. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth $59,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth $42,853,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth $17,731,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth $13,644,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth $12,757,000.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.