Daily Mail and General Trust plc (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 510. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. Daily Mail and General Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

Daily Mail and General Trust Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

