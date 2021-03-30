Daily Mail and General Trust’s (DMTGF) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Daily Mail and General Trust (OTCMKTS:DMTGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Societe Generale in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DMTGF traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 510. Daily Mail and General Trust has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Daily Mail and General Trust Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

