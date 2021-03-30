Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DDAIF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $87.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 513.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.38.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $55.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Daimler will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

