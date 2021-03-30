Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 499.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 321,829 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Daqo New Energy worth $22,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 46,415.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 466,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after purchasing an additional 465,085 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

DQ stock traded up $9.26 on Tuesday, reaching $71.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,003. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.45.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

