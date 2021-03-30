Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.64.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $143.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.43 and a 200-day moving average of $120.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $192,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after acquiring an additional 558,916 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $138,877,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,626,000 after acquiring an additional 69,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,540,000 after acquiring an additional 136,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

