DATA Achieves Market Cap of $12.79 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. DATA has a market cap of $12.79 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DATA has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00022228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00048105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 5,987.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.70 or 0.00618849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00067720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00026629 BTC.

DATA Profile

DTA is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

DATA Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.